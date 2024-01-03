Illegal Nikkah case: IK, Bushra Bibi to be indicted on 10th

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday fixed January 10 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the alleged illegal Nikkah case.

The civil judge, Qudratullah, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, announced that the charge against Khan and his wife in the case will framed on January 11. Jail authorities produced Khan before the court. Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife also appeared along with her counsel Usman Gull as well as prosecutor Rizwan Abbas also attended the hearing.

During the previous hearings, the court had so far recorded the statements of Bushra Bibi’s former husband Khawar Maneka, his servant Muhammad Latif, Mufti Muhammad Saeed who had solemnised the Nikkah and former advisor to prime minister on sports and tourism Awn Chaudhry.

