BAFL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.79%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.17%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
DFML 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
DGKC 83.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.53%)
FABL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.44%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.16%)
FFL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
GGL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
HBL 117.38 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
KEL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
OGDC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.42%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.51 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.45%)
PPL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.7%)
PRL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.92%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.95%)
TRG 86.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.06%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,661 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 24,103 Increased By 147 (0.61%)
KSE100 64,616 Decreased By -45.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 21,635 Increased By 18.6 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms on Fed rate-cut hopes; US data in focus

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 10:26am

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by the prospect of interest rate cuts in 2024 from the Federal Reserve, while investors look forward to a slew of economic data this week for more clarity on the US rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,069.19 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT. US gold futures also gained 0.3% to $2,078.10 per ounce.

“The short-term bullish trend in gold still remains intact above key support level of $2,017 per ounce,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Bullion prices gained 13% in 2023 to post their first annual gain since 2020 as hopes the US central bank could cut interest rates as early as March lifted demand for the safe-haven asset.

Investors’ focus now shifts to the minutes from the last Fed meeting due on Thursday for more cues on rate cuts this year.

“There was a change of tone in December FOMC meeting, so traders will be scrutinizing for much more clarity on this dovish tilt, especially on what the Fed officials are looking out for,” OANDA’s Wong said.

Markets are now pricing in an 86% chance of rate cuts from the Fed in March, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Gold prices fall, silver’s unchanged

Also on the radar, data on US job openings and December non-farm payrolls will also been keenly watched for more clarity on Fed rate path.

On the technical front, spot gold may retest support of $2,062 per ounce, a break below could open the way towards $2,053, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.8% to $23.94 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.1% to $986.29 and palladium lost 0.1% to $1,097.56.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms on Fed rate-cut hopes; US data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Read more stories