K-Electric loadshedding regime remains largely unchanged

KARACHI: K-Electric loadshedding schedules are reviewed and updated quarterly in line with loss profiles of areas. Areas with reduced losses benefit from loadshedding reductions/exemptions while there is pro-rata increase in load shedding in case of increased power theft and default.

The latest loadshedding schedule, effective from January 01, 2024, is available on KE website. Customers can also check KE Live App and KE WhatsApp service for updates. There is no significant change in the percentage of exempted feeders.

