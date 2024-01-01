Prices of food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including vegetables, live chicken/meat, eggs, flour, sugar, food grains and others remained high in the open market.

The survey noted prices of the daily use kitchen have skyrocketed. Buyers complained shopkeepers have continuously been squeezing them with self-imposed prices and asking the local administration to take immediate action against profiteers.

Price of live chicken has touched a new peak, as it was available at Rs380 per kg which was selling at Rs345 per kg, showing an increase of Rs35 per kilo, the survey revealed. Prices of farm eggs recorded historic increase as available at Rs420-430 per dozen, which was selling at Rs300-320 per dozen, and price of hen eggs also pushed up as being sold at Rs550-600 per dozen, the survey said.

Prices of cow meat remain high in the open market as butchers have sharpened knives and charged self imposed rates. Cow meat within bone was sold at Rs800-900 per kg and without bone at Rs1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kg.

Price of flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs 2900 against the price of Rs 2700 while an 80 kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,200 against the price of Rs 12,800 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

Vegetable prices remained sky-high in the open market. Ginger was available at Rs800-900/kg while one kg of garlic was available at Rs350/kg, the survey noted. Retaining its high position, tomatoes were available at Rs200-220 per kilo against the price of Rs180 per kg, while price of onion also went up as being sold at Rs100-110 against the price of Rs80 per kilo.

Peas was being sold at Rs350-400 and Rs450/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs110/kilo, turnip at Rs120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs120-150/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/per kg, red colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/per kg while white colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/per kg in the retail market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market, as available at Rs160 per kilo against Rs150 per kilo in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while toota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs300 per kilo.

Likewise, the survey said the prices of flour have increased in the wholesale and retail markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024