Seminar on multidisciplinary approach to HIP organised

PESHAWAR: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Peshawar Medical College (PMC) in collaboration with the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology Pakistan (SOGP) Peshawar chapter organised a one-day seminar on ‘A multidisciplinary approach to the management of Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy (HIP)’ here.

It was attended by consultants, trainee medical officers, medical officers, medical students, house officers, nurses, lady health workers and midwives from different hospitals of Peshawar.

The organisers of the seminar were Professor Dr. Tehniyat Ishaq, HOD Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Co-chairperson of SOGP Peshawar chapter, Professor Dr. Shahnaz Parveen and Dr. Rabia Kareem.

The chief guests included Professor Dr. Sadaqat Jabeen, Professor Dr. Gul Rukh Qazi and Professor Dr. Parveen Azeem.

The participants gained valuable insights into real-world applications of the seminar’s themes. The seminar ended with a concluding note from the Chairperson of SOGP, Professor Dr. Gulrukh Qazi. Shields were distributed among the organizers and speakers, recognizing their commitments.

