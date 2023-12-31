CBD Punjab accelerates road upgrading work

LAHORE: After the successful completion of the Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Flyover, Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) is steadfastly advancing the Walton Road up-gradation.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, recently visited the Walton Road Up-gradation Project and presided over a comprehensive review meeting.

COO CBD Punjab Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (R), Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Architecture Sameer Aftab, Project Director NLC Brigadier Umar Farooqui (R), and other senior officials of CBD Punjab, NLC, and NESPAK were present during the meeting.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, personally assessed the progress of the conduit work on Walton Road. He emphasized that, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the conduit work will be completed promptly. Imran Amin has directed to utilize full workforce and machinery in the ongoing Walton Road Up-gradation project.

