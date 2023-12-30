BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-30

VC SU expresses condolences over death of Advocate Thebo

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

HYDERABAD: In a somber announcement, Sindh University's Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed deep condolences for the untimely demise of Advocate Deen Muhammad Thebo, a visiting faculty member at the Institute of Law, University of Sindh.

Advocate Thebo passed away last night due to a sudden heart attack, leaving the university community in shock.

In his heartfelt condolence message, Professor Kalhoro reflected on the significant contributions of Advocate Deen Muhammad Thebo. Describing him as a competent and highly skilled faculty member, he emphasized Thebo's exceptional command over his subjects noting that his legacy would endure in the hearts and minds of those he taught.

"Advocate Deen Muhammad Thebo was not only an academic but he was also a practicing advocate at the high court who brought a wealth of practical knowledge and experience to the students of the Institute of Law", he said and added that the void left by his passing was palpable.

Dr Kalhoro acknowledged Thebo's dual role, praising his dedication to both the legal profession and the academic realm. The university community is now grappling with the loss of a cherished educator and legal expert. Colleagues and students alike are remembering Advocate Deen Muhammad Thebo for his passion for the law and his unwavering commitment to imparting knowledge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh University Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Deen Muhammad Thebo

Comments

1000 characters

VC SU expresses condolences over death of Advocate Thebo

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories