VC SU expresses condolences over death of Advocate Thebo

HYDERABAD: In a somber announcement, Sindh University's Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed deep condolences for the untimely demise of Advocate Deen Muhammad Thebo, a visiting faculty member at the Institute of Law, University of Sindh.

Advocate Thebo passed away last night due to a sudden heart attack, leaving the university community in shock.

In his heartfelt condolence message, Professor Kalhoro reflected on the significant contributions of Advocate Deen Muhammad Thebo. Describing him as a competent and highly skilled faculty member, he emphasized Thebo's exceptional command over his subjects noting that his legacy would endure in the hearts and minds of those he taught.

"Advocate Deen Muhammad Thebo was not only an academic but he was also a practicing advocate at the high court who brought a wealth of practical knowledge and experience to the students of the Institute of Law", he said and added that the void left by his passing was palpable.

Dr Kalhoro acknowledged Thebo's dual role, praising his dedication to both the legal profession and the academic realm. The university community is now grappling with the loss of a cherished educator and legal expert. Colleagues and students alike are remembering Advocate Deen Muhammad Thebo for his passion for the law and his unwavering commitment to imparting knowledge.

