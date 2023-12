HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Friday, with global markets continuing a year-end rally boosted by optimism around the US Fed’s monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.02 percent, or 2.92 points, to 17,046.45.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat at the open, rising by 0.01 percent, or 0.21 points, to 2,954.91, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose by 0.27 percent, or 4.90 points, to 1,822.29.