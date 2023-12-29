BAFL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.06%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
DGKC 76.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
FFL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
HBL 111.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.49%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.65%)
PIOC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.65%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.91%)
PRL 29.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 72.58 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.63%)
TRG 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.52%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
BR100 6,398 Increased By 40.1 (0.63%)
BR30 22,677 Increased By 129.1 (0.57%)
KSE100 62,409 Increased By 356.8 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,786 Increased By 108.6 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 29 Dec, 2023 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Gaza

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains nearly 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Read here for details.

  • Army top brass says ‘requisite and necessary support’ will be offered to ECP for elections

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $852mn, now stand at $7.75bn

Read here for details.

  • Inter-bank: rupee records 12th successive gain against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • TPL REIT Fund I completes first funding round

Read here for details.

  • Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Read here for details.

  • Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Read here for details.

  • FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

Read here for details.

  • WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial till Jan 11

Read here for details.

  • Court sends Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Khadija Shah gets bail in May 9 mayhem case

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee stregthens further against US dollar

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

China’s Huawei says expects revenue up almost nine percent in 2023

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Cummins takes two as Pakistan chase Australia Test win

Fog, haze in China as New Year travellers brace for potential disruptions

Read more stories