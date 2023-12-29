Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Gaza

KSE-100 gains nearly 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Army top brass says ‘requisite and necessary support’ will be offered to ECP for elections

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $852mn, now stand at $7.75bn

Inter-bank: rupee records 12th successive gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

TPL REIT Fund I completes first funding round

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Cipher case: IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial till Jan 11

Court sends Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand

PTI’s Khadija Shah gets bail in May 9 mayhem case

