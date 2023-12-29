BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 28, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Gaza
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 gains nearly 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings
Read here for details.
- Army top brass says ‘requisite and necessary support’ will be offered to ECP for elections
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $852mn, now stand at $7.75bn
Read here for details.
- Inter-bank: rupee records 12th successive gain against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- TPL REIT Fund I completes first funding round
Read here for details.
- Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence
Read here for details.
- Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL
Read here for details.
- FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data
Read here for details.
- WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity
Read here for details.
- Cipher case: IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial till Jan 11
Read here for details.
- Court sends Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand
Read here for details.
- PTI’s Khadija Shah gets bail in May 9 mayhem case
Read here for details.
