ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Punjab government to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates of political parties contesting the general elections on February 8, 2024.

In an official communique addressed to the chief secretary of Punjab and inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab issued here on Thursday regarding the provision of a level playing field to all political parties, the ECP has directed all the authorities to ensure a level-playing field.

The ECP directed the authorities to provide a level playing field for all candidates and political parties, saying that no candidate of any political party, including the PTI, should be deprived of contesting the elections.

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

The ECP has also directed the relevant authorities to address the complaints of the PTI according to the law.

“It should be ensured that the PTI candidates appear in front of the returning officers independently,” the letter says.

The appearance of proposers and seconders of the PTI candidates should also be ensured, it further says.

Meanwhile, in another application to the ECP, the PTI has sought the replacement of the Punjab police chief and the chief secretary.

The party has alleged that both officials are harassing PTI leaders and workers.

The party has also requested an order to stop the arrests of party candidates’ proposers and seconders. It has also sought to ensure that the proposers and seconders are part of the scrutiny process of nomination papers.

On the other hand, in response to an application of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s brother, the ECP has written another letter to the Punjab chief secretary and IGP.

The letter says that the security of candidates and their proposers should be ensured during the process of scrutinising nomination papers. No political leader or party should be deprived of their fundamental rights; the ECP has instructed.

