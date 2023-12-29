BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-29

PAD prepares plan to promote farm mechanisation

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture department has prepared a comprehensive plan for the promotion of farming mechanisation in the province. Under the plan, 22 types of machinery including tractors, and harvesters would be provided to farmers at subsidised rates.

The plan was reviewed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday. The secretary Agriculture and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The CS said that agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy and the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to improve this important sector in the province.

He said that increase in productivity is not possible without the use of modern technology, adding that the farm mechanisation would increase crop production and reduce losses.

The Chief Secretary mentioned that the use of machinery to destroy crop residues would also help control smog.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Agriculture Farmers Punjab Agriculture Department Zahid Akhtar Zaman

Comments

1000 characters

PAD prepares plan to promote farm mechanisation

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories