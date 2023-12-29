PAD prepares plan to promote farm mechanisation

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture department has prepared a comprehensive plan for the promotion of farming mechanisation in the province. Under the plan, 22 types of machinery including tractors, and harvesters would be provided to farmers at subsidised rates.

The plan was reviewed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday. The secretary Agriculture and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The CS said that agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy and the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to improve this important sector in the province.

He said that increase in productivity is not possible without the use of modern technology, adding that the farm mechanisation would increase crop production and reduce losses.

The Chief Secretary mentioned that the use of machinery to destroy crop residues would also help control smog.

