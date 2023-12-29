Official spot rate inert on cotton market

LAHORE: The official spot rate was unchanged on the local cotton market on Thursday.

Sources in the market told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 per maund to Rs 17,800 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,500 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 14,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

