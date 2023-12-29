KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR15.462 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,116.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR4.778billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.610billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.981 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.370 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.192 billion), Silver (PKR 687.640 million), DJ (PKR 363.950 million), Natural Gas (PKR 253.355 million), SP 500 (PKR 76.348 million), Copper (PKR 71.216 million), Palladium (PKR 33.870 million), Japan Equity (PKR 28.357 million), Brent (PKR 15.835 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 14.680 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023