‘Demolishing valuable heritage assets’: TI-Pakistan requests caretaker Sindh CM to examine complaint filed by architect Yasmeen Lari

Transparency International (TI) Pakistan has requested Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice Maqbool (retired) to “examine allegations of the complaint” filed with the body by Yasmeen Lari, the founder/CEO of Heritage Foundation, who stated that, instead of their maintenance, “many custodians, particularly the Evacuee Property Trust Board are getting heritage buildings declared dangerous by relevant departments to be sold or used for commercial purpose”.

In a letter to the caretaker CM of Sindh – a copy of which is available with Business Recorder – TI Pakistan said “prima facie, allegations seem correct”.

“The Sindh Cultural Heritage Preservation Act 1994 was promulgated for the express purpose of preventing any demolition of historic architecture of Sindh,” TI Pakistan said in its comments.

“Over time, several hundred heritage buildings have been listed and issued in the Gazette, which provides them protection.

“Sindh Cultural Heritage Preservation Act 1994 mandates that all notified buildings remain preserved for the benefit of future generations and require the building owners to maintain the heritage buildings.

“Heritage Foundation of Pakistan has preserved many historic buildings that were considered dangerous, which shows that most historic buildings can be preserved through maintenance and stabilization procedures.”

TI Pakistan also attached the SHC Order in C.P.No.D-1854.2006 in its letter to the caretaker CM, while forwarding copies to the PSPM, PM House in Islamabad, IG Police, Karachi, Commissioner, Karachi, DG, KBCA, chairman of the Evacuee Property Trust, Islamabad and Registrar, High Court of Sindh, Karachi.

TI Pakistan requested the caretaker CM Sindh to examine the allegations of the complaint in light of the Sindh Cultural Heritage Preservation Act 1994, and in public interest not to delist any heritage declared protected building for our future generation.

If found correct, TI Pakistan requested to issue directives for taking action against the concerned departments and to ensure that the historic buildings remain protected forever, as mandated under law and are preserved through maintenance and stabilization procedures.

“TI Pakistan is striving to have Rule of Law in Pakistan, which is the only way of eliminating corruption and have good governance in the country,” it added.

TI Pakistan’s letter came after architect Lari filed a complaint with the chairman of the body on Tuesday in which she stated that “under the garb of declaring dangerous, the EPTB and many others proceed to demolish valuable heritage assets of the city”.

“We would like to bring to your notice a grave dis-service being done to the city of Karachi and other urban centres in Sindh,” she wrote in the letter, a copy of which is also available with Business Recorder.

“Knowing well that the pre-1947 buildings that have been notified, suffer from lack of maintenance. However, instead of maintaining them, many custodians, particularly Evacuee Property Trust Board that possesses a very large number of historic properties are getting the heritage building declared dangerous by the relevant department.

“Under the garb of declaring dangerous, the EPTB and many others proceed to demolish valuable heritage assets of the city. Their purpose is to sell these properties to speculators for multistorey structures. EPTB and other organizations are given these historic properties in trust to save them for our future generations. Instead these are being demolished, robbing the citizens and particularly our youth from their valuable legacy,” she wrote.

“Heritage Foundation of Pakistan has preserved many historic buildings that were considered dangerous, and can assure that most historic buildings can be preserved through maintenance and stabilization procedures.

“We request that action may be taken to ensure that the intent of the Sindh Cultural Heritage Preservation Act 1994 is ensured and all notified buildings are preserved for the benefit of our future generations,” she concluded.