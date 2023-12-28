Economic growth: IT sector can play key role: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Wednesday said the IT sector can play a key role in the country’s economy and Pakistan has a lot of potential to develop in the field of information technology.

The fifth meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority presided over by the caretaker prime minister discussed various issues related to SEZs Authority.

The meeting approved the restructuring of the budget finance, audit and technical committees of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority.

The meeting also approved the submission of the drafts of the authority’s licensing framework, authority procedures and fee regulations to the technical committee. Kakar said that necessary policies should be made to attract IT experts from all over the world to Pakistan for the development and promotion of IT in Pakistan.

He further said that the government is taking steps for foreign investment in the IT sector and there has been positive progress in this regard.

The meeting ratified the decisions of the fourth meeting of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority.

Federal secretaries, Cabinet, Finance, Information Technology, Science and Technology, chief secretaries of all four provinces and other board members participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023