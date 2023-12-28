Alvi condemns mishandling of Qureshi by police

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi condemned the mishandling of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi by police officials during his re-arrest outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

The president strongly condemned in his tweet and said, “Let us not become a state where human rights & dignity are trampled upon with impunity. Incidents of paper snatching, brutal action on protestors, and now treating an ex foreign minister from two regimes in an undignified manner must draw the attention of the authorities.”

“Detracting arguments that similar incidents have happened before do not cut ice because Pakistan must change, and if we as a nation agree, there is no better time than starting now,” the post added.

Qureshi was granted release on bail following the withdrawal of an order by the Rawalpindi DC to detain the former foreign minister for 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

