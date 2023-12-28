BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-28

MBBS annual exams begin across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

LAHORE: The annual examinations for MBBS have commenced from across Punjab on Wednesday in which the candidates from both public and private medical colleges are appearing.

As per the schedule, the Third Professional exams will begin from December 29; First Professional from January 12, Fourth Professional exams from January 23, and Final Professional from February 2. The theory exams of MBBS will run until March 1, 2024, a UHS spokesperson, said.

Approximately, more than 5,000 candidates from 45 government and private medical colleges are participating in each professional examination. In Lahore alone, nearly 2600 candidates will take the examination. Examination centers have been established in 14 cities, where around 700 supervisors and invigilators are performing their duties.

The UHS is also conducting the examinations for medical colleges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with exam centers in Mirpur and Rawalakot.

The BDS annual professional exams for dental colleges will take place from January 5 to March 11, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Medical colleges MBBS MBBS students MBBS annual exams

Comments

1000 characters

MBBS annual exams begin across Punjab

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories