MBBS annual exams begin across Punjab

LAHORE: The annual examinations for MBBS have commenced from across Punjab on Wednesday in which the candidates from both public and private medical colleges are appearing.

As per the schedule, the Third Professional exams will begin from December 29; First Professional from January 12, Fourth Professional exams from January 23, and Final Professional from February 2. The theory exams of MBBS will run until March 1, 2024, a UHS spokesperson, said.

Approximately, more than 5,000 candidates from 45 government and private medical colleges are participating in each professional examination. In Lahore alone, nearly 2600 candidates will take the examination. Examination centers have been established in 14 cities, where around 700 supervisors and invigilators are performing their duties.

The UHS is also conducting the examinations for medical colleges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with exam centers in Mirpur and Rawalakot.

The BDS annual professional exams for dental colleges will take place from January 5 to March 11, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023