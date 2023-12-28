Solangi, CM Punjab discuss situation

LAHORE: The caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi met the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, here Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, issues confronted to the media industry and measures for the welfare of journalist community.

The Information Minister lauded the steps taken by the Punjab Chief Minister for speedy completion of public projects. He also stated that Pakistan is facing many challenges.

The CM Naqvi apprised the minister about development projects and other initiatives aimed at public welfare.

The federal minister lauded the steps taken by the Punjab Chief Minister for speedy completion of public projects. Murtaza Solangi, while addressing the 4th convocation of the Information Technology University, here Wednesday, said that education is the only factor that can contribute to the development of the country.

“Education plays vital role in advancing both humankind and amiable conduct within the community,” he said, adding: “Pakistan is confronted with a number of challenges, including the environmental challenges, violence and intolerance.”

