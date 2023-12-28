Gold, silver prices up

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Wednesday saw sizeable gains on the local market, traders said.

Gold gained Rs1000 to Rs220600 per tola and Rs857 to Rs189129 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2085 per ounce, which is further added with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver prices grew by Rs30 to Rs2680 per tola and Rs25.72 to Rs2297.66 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.20 per ounce, traders said.

