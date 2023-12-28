ECP sets up PMCR in Karachi

KARACHI: As the general elections 2024 are fast approaching, a Provincial Monitoring Control Centre (PMCR) equipped with modern technology has been established in the Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Karachi to monitor the polls process.

For the general elections 2024, the Election Commission of Pakistan has introduced an effective monitoring system, which has been streamlined up to the province and district levels.

As per officials, the Provincial Monitoring Control Room (PMCR) will function uninterruptedly from 8 am to 6 pm, and will work 24/7 for two weeks prior to the elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023