PTI condemns re-arrest of Qureshi

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday vehemently condemned the draconian manner of re-arrest of PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi by Punjab police from Adiala Jail premises by tossing the Supreme Court’s order in the trash, demanding the top court to take notice of such blatant transgressions and ensure his immediate release from unlawful detention.

Reacting to Qureshi’s re-arrest and shifting him to an unknown location immediately after his release from Adiala Jail, PTI Spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the mistreatment of Qureshi by Punjab police officers was absolutely shameful and disgusting, which was a clear indication that there was a complete breakdown of rule of law in the country. He said that the violent and disgraceful arrest of the PTI vice chairman after SC granted him bail was a slap in the face of the judiciary and the justice system of the country.

He pointed out that the visible and certain signs of PTI landslide victory in forthcoming general elections and the failure to smash the unbreakable bond between the PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan and the nation had sent the state into frenzy; hence it was crossing all limits of brutality and fascism against PTI and its leaders and workers.

He emphasized that after the announcement of the election schedule, an alarming upsurge had been witnessed in the state oppression and fascism against the PTI leadership, candidates, and workers. He reminded that Qureshi was one of the main candidates of PTI in the election; hence shameful attempts were being made to keep him in custody in order to push him out of the election race.

He noted that after the practical death of the concocted and frivolous case such as the cipher, the detention order of Qureshi by the deputy commissioner, who was bound to perform election duties, and his immediate re-arrest soon after his release was also a clear violation of the SC’s order directing to provide the level playing fields to all political parties in the next polls.

Hasan was of the view that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was directly responsible for unleashing of atrocities and barbarities against PTI by the unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and unrepresentative caretaker governments. He stressed that Qureshi’s re-arrest testified PTI’s stance regarding the appointment of government officials as ROs, adding Chief Justice of Pakistan should take immediate notice of the rising fascism in the country and flouting of the court’s orders.

He made it clear that people were fully united and ready for accountability of those who plunged the country into the a quagmire of problems and they would take revenge from them by inflicting humiliating and crushing defeat on their candidates in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Supreme Court PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail Raoof Hasan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

