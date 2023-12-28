KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 150,043 tonnes of cargo comprising 77,203 tonnes of import cargo and 72,840 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 77,203 comprised of 65,460 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 934 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,760 tonnes of Iron Ore &6,049 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 72,840 comprised of 47,775 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 115 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,100 tonnes of Clinkers & 13,850 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8541 containers comprising of 4710 containers import and 3831 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 933 of 20’s and 1884 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 04 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1102 of 20’s and 776 of 40’s loaded containers while 05 of 20’s and 586 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely Ever Useful, Hyundai Integral, Vancouver, Apl Antwerp, Kaimon Galaxy, Virgo Phoenix & MT Shalamar berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

As many as 05 ships, Ningbo Express, Guo Tai Ping An, Pelagic Tarpon, Hyundai Integral & Suvari Kaptan sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel MSC Jemima left the port on Wednesday and two more ships, Al-Jalaa and Saehan Kostar are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo through put during last 24 hours stood at 136,746 tonnes, comprising 90,610 tonnes imports cargo and 46,136 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,804 Containers (895 TEUs Imports and 909 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Cap Andreas, Cabo Verde and Sparto & another ship Isabella carrying Containers, Mogas and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and EVTL on Wednesday, 27th December, while another containers ship Maersk Kensington is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and Vancour is due to arrive on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

