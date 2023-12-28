KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.717 billion and the number of lots traded was 9,970.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR3.031billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 1.991 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.981 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.035 billion), Silver (PKR 564.454 million), Platinum (PKR 402.854million), Natural Gas (PKR 372.773 million), DJ (PKR 149.567 million), Japan Equity (PKR 66.137 million),Palladium (PKR 34.652 million), Brent (PKR 30.123 million)? Copper (PKR 29.887 million) and SP 500 (PKR 27.206 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.661 million were traded.

