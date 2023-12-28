BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Dec 28, 2023
Markets Print 2023-12-28

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.717 billion and the number of lots traded was 9,970.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR3.031billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 1.991 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.981 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.035 billion), Silver (PKR 564.454 million), Platinum (PKR 402.854million), Natural Gas (PKR 372.773 million), DJ (PKR 149.567 million), Japan Equity (PKR 66.137 million),Palladium (PKR 34.652 million), Brent (PKR 30.123 million)? Copper (PKR 29.887 million) and SP 500 (PKR 27.206 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.661 million were traded.

