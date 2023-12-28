PAD arranging wheat production competition

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) is arranging a “wheat production” competition 2023-24 in which farmers having five or over five acres of land are eligible to participate.

The Department has advised the growers interested to participate in this competition to submit their applications with the Assistant Director (Agriculture) of their concerned area by January 31, 2024.

A spokesman of the department said here Wednesday that awards worth millions of rupees would be given to the victorious male or female growers of this competition. He said tenants or those who had land on lease were also eligible to participate in this competition.

