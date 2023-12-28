LHC disposes of pleas of PTI ticket aspirants

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of the petitions of PTI ticket aspirants and directed the government to ensure that no one is harassed by the police in the process of submitting nomination papers.

The petitioners PTI leader Jahangir Bara, son and daughter of former MNA Karamat Khokhar alleged that the police has been causing harassment to them and their proposers and seconders in the nomination papers for general elections scheduled on February 08.

They asked the court to restrain the police from causing any harassment and ensure submission of their nomination papers.

Earlier, a law officer rejected the allegations of harassment on the police. He said no one had been harassed or illegally arrested by the police. He claimed that the proposer and seconder of the petitioners were at their homes. He also told the court that their nomination papers had been submitted with the returning officers.

The court disposed of the petitions in light of the government’s report.

The proposer and seconder of PTI additional secretary general Hafiz Farhat Abbas also approached the LHC against the alleged harassment by the police.

