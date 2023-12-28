Customs foil drug smuggling bid

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs, Airport on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle substantial quantity of drugs to Saudi Arabia.

According to the details, customs officials posted at Karachi airport intercepted an attempt to smuggle over one kilogram of amphetamines out of the country. The action was taken on a secret intelligence that drugs were likely to be smuggled to Saudi Arabia on a flight.

Later, special instructions were issued to the customs officials at Karachi Airport to enhance scrutiny of passengers and luggage on international departures. Acting on the directive, customs staff diligently scanned all passengers and bags.

During screening, they recovered 1150 grams of amphetamine from the suitcase of a passenger. The drugs were cleverly concealed within the baggage. The market value of the confiscated contraband drugs is estimated to be Rs. 6 million.

Consequent upon the recovery, the passenger was arrested and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation was under way.

