BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.26%)
BIPL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.54%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.43%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (12.61%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.04%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.46%)
FFL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.17%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
HBL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.36%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.43%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.56%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.84%)
OGDC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.76%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.52%)
PIOC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.92%)
PPL 111.01 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.85%)
PRL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (7.52%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.89%)
SNGP 70.61 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.69%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.22%)
TRG 80.87 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.62%)
UNITY 23.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.77%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble dies aged 81

AFP Published 27 Dec, 2023 02:52pm

BERLIN: Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of the most important figures in German political life over the last 30 years, has died aged 81, a source from the conservative CDU-CSU alliance told AFP on Wednesday.

Schaeuble, who was a minister under chancellors Helmut Kohl and Angela Merkel and played a key role in German reunification in 1990, died peacefully in the night, the Bild daily reported.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Schaeuble had “shaped our country for more than half a century”.

“Germany has lost a sharp thinker, passionate politician and pugnacious democrat,” Scholz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Born in Freiburg in 1942, Schaeuble was the longest-serving member of Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament, where he had sat since 1972.

German government agrees on 2024 budget

It was under former conservative leader Kohl that the pro-European Schaeuble forged his career, rising through the ranks to eventually become Kohl’s chief of staff, and was long seen as the chancellor’s heir apparent.

Together they oversaw Germany’s national reunification, before personal tragedy struck Schaeuble – an assassination attempt by a deranged man in 1990 badly injured him and forced him to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

As finance minister for several years under Merkel, Schaeuble carved out a reputation as the guardian of German budgetary rigour, particularly during the Greek debt crisis.

“There is hardly another politician who has shaped recent German history and our democratic culture as much as Wolfgang Schaeuble,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on X, praising his “outstanding services to German and European unification”.

Angela Merkel Germany Wolfgang Schaeuble

Comments

1000 characters

German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble dies aged 81

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th consecutive gain against US dollar

Israel army chief says war with Hamas will last ‘many more months’

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil stabilises as investors watch for Red Sea developments

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Pakistan-bound Red Sea container ship attack

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Budgetary support during Jul 1-Dec 16, 2023 period: Govt borrowing jumps 200pc to Rs2.876trn YoY

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Read more stories