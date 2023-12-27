BAFL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.04%)
BIPL 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.57%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.3%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.97%)
DGKC 70.49 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.12%)
FABL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.35%)
FCCL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
FFL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 111.49 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.48%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.53%)
MLCF 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
OGDC 105.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
PAEL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.87%)
PIOC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.65%)
PPL 108.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.66%)
PRL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.27%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.95%)
SNGP 69.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.4%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.53%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.24%)
TRG 78.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.35%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.41%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.99%)
BR100 6,110 Increased By 64.5 (1.07%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 301.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 59,786 Increased By 615.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 19,915 Increased By 190.2 (0.96%)
Gold holds steady as activity muted, headed for best year in three

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 12:03pm

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as trading was muted in the last week of the year, but bullion was headed for its best year in three on expectation the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the first quarter of 2024.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $2,064.55 per ounce, as of 0611 GMT, not far from an over two-week high of $2070.39 hit on Friday.

Bullion was on track to mark an over 10% gain this year - its best since 2020. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,075.80 per ounce.

Gold is mainly supported by expectations of interest rate cut in the US next year, Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

However, trading volumes are very thin and spot gold will remain in a $2050-$2070 range on Wednesday and Thursday, Trivedi added. Last week’s cooler US inflation data boosted financial market expectations for an interest rate cut from the Fed next March, with traders now pricing in about an 80% chance, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index was holding near a 5-month low, while it eyed its worst yearly performance since 2020.

Gold prices slightly higher

A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for other currency holders.

According to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may break resistance at $2,073 per ounce and rise into the $2,080-$2,091 range.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $24.12 per ounce, and looked set to mark a marginal gain of about 0.6% over the year.

Platinum fell 0.2% to $976.69. Palladium rose 1.1% to $1,187.44.

Both autocatalytic metals were on track to log a yearly decline with palladium eyeing a 34% fall - its worst since 2008.

