Implementation of e-FOAS: Commissioners, DCs offices to become paperless in Punjab

LAHORE: After the successful implementation of e-filing and office automation system (e-FOAS) in the departments, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has issued instructions to make the offices of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners paperless across the province.

He issued these instructions during a meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The senior member Board of Revenue, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries of all departments attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to complete the scanning of archive files as soon as possible. He said the departments of the Civil Secretariat have been asked to ensure all departmental correspondence online while integrating them through e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS). He said ending the conventional file system would save billions of rupees annually.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding early disposal of departmental inquiries and pension cases. He said due to pending inquiries, employees are deprived of their right to departmental promotion.

He also distributed shields among the Chairman PITB and his team for successful implementation of e-FOAS in departments.

