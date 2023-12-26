BAFL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.36%)
BIPL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.95%)
BOP 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-8.27%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.62%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.4%)
DGKC 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.85%)
FABL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.88%)
FCCL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.05%)
FFL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
GGL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.04%)
HBL 108.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-5.73%)
HUBC 112.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.45%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-9.34%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
MLCF 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.52%)
OGDC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.64%)
PAEL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
PIOC 107.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.32%)
PPL 110.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-6.22%)
PRL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.78%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-4.1%)
SSGC 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.58%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.43%)
TPLP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.98%)
TRG 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.78%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 6,156 Decreased By -181 (-2.86%)
BR30 21,852 Decreased By -1042.9 (-4.56%)
KSE100 60,149 Decreased By -1556 (-2.52%)
KSE30 20,039 Decreased By -522.6 (-2.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains as Fed rate cut bets boost appeal

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 10:59am

Gold prices rose in holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday as the US dollar and bond yields weakened on growing prospects for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as early as March next year.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,063.78 per ounce, as of 0401 GMT, after hitting a more than two-week high of $2,070.39 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,074.90 per ounce.

“Gold prices have resumed their upside into the new week, after receiving the go-ahead from softer-than-expected US personal consumption expenditure data last Friday, which validates the dovish rate expectations priced by markets,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“As long as the trend in economic data remains, gold prices may eye another break of the upper consolidation range at the $2,080 level ahead,” Yeap added.

Data on Friday showed that US prices fell in November for the first time in more than 3-1/2 years, pushing the annual increase in inflation further below 3%.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Traders are now pricing-in an 89% chance of a rate cut by the US central bank in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, making gold more attractive for other currency holders, while the benchmark US 10-year bond yield edged lower to 3.8838%.

Gold holds steady as traders eye jobs

Meanwhile, the US military carried out retaliatory precision air strikes in Iraq after a one-way drone attack earlier on Monday by Iran-aligned militants left three US troops wounded.

Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset during times of geo-political uncertainty.

Markets in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and the Euro Zone are closed on Tuesday for the Boxing Day public holiday.

Spot silver rose 0.8% to $24.37 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2% to $972.85, and palladium climbed 0.6% to $1,209.74.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold gains as Fed rate cut bets boost appeal

Open market exchange rate calculation: Mechanism finds favour with ECAP

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Oil nudges higher as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Labuschagne immovable as Australia frustrate Pakistan in 2nd Test

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

ECP releases data of total candidates

Read more stories