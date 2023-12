ISLAMABAD: In line with the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon have been removed from their respective posts with immediate effect.

According to details, the ECP wrote three letters to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking removal of the two officers. In October, the ECP had issued orders to remove the DC and IG from their posts.