Govt initiates anti-beggary action in twin cities

APP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to curb the rising trend of professional begging in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, authorities have implemented robust measures resulting in legal actions against 67 beggars and throughout December 2023, about 42 cases were registered, signaling a determined effort to address the issue.

This move aimed not only to decrease the prevalence of begging but also to encourage alternative means of earning a livelihood.

The Islamabad Deputy Commissioner’s office revealed that after thorough investigation process legal proceedings were initiated against 67 individuals involved in professional begging. These cases, now in the hands of the competent jurisdiction, mark a significant step in tackling the persistent issue, an official in the Ministry of Interior told APP.

The measures taken have led to a noticeable decline in begging activities across the twin cities. Officials express optimism that these actions will redirect beggars towards more sustainable sources of income, emphasizing the importance of hard work and labor. He further said that efforts to address inflation and poverty are also underway, with the government working tirelessly to provide equal employment opportunities for all segments of society. The goal is to create an environment where citizens can earn a living through legitimate means, reducing dependency on begging as a source of income.

Notable areas identified for professional begging include Saddar, Committee, Mureed and Chadni Chowks, Sixth Road, Pindora Chongi, Faizabad, Dhoak Kala Khan in Rawalpindi, and Aabpara, Melody Market, G-7, G-8, F-8, H-9, G-9 in Islamabad. The deceptive tactics employed by beggars, such as crocodile tears and fake disabilities, highlight the extent to which begging has become a pervasive business.

The phenomenon is not limited to a specific age or gender, as women carrying infants and young men resort to begging to elicit sympathy from the public. These findings underscore the need for comprehensive measures to address the root causes of professional begging.

Furthermore, the Islamabad district administration authorities assert that concrete steps are being taken to discourage professional beggary. The focus is on making the capital a more livable place for residents by eliminating the prevalence of begging and fostering an environment where citizens can thrive independently.

As the authorities intensify their efforts to combat professional begging, the legal actions taken against 67 individuals send a clear message. The decline in begging activities reflects the success of these measures in redirecting individuals towards more sustainable livelihoods. The ongoing commitment to addressing poverty, and inflation, and providing equal employment opportunities demonstrates a holistic approach to creating a society where begging is not a necessity.

The journey to eradicate professional begging is undoubtedly challenging, but with continued determination and comprehensive strategies, the twin cities aim to pave the way for a more self-sufficient and thriving community, he concluded.

