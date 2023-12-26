Kharak Singh’s Haveli to be renovated at cost of Rs90m

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WLCA) aims to complete the ongoing conservation work of Kharak Singh Haveli by March next year at the cost of Rs90 million.

As per the details shared by the WLCA on Monday, they were speedily working on restoring and renovating the nineteenth-century Sikh period Haveli that commenced in April 2023. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari was overseeing the conservation project; after the completion of the project, the national heritage site will be restored to its original state.

The Haveli was a residence place of Maharaja Kharak Singh that lies in the southeast of the Jahangir Quadrangle in the Lahore Forth. In the British Rule, it was used as quarters and godown.

The restoration work includes the restoration of internal sections, roof maintenance, plasterwork, woodwork, painting, the establishment of sitting areas in the Haveli’s courtyard, as well as the restoration of the multi-functional hall and museum.

The ongoing work involves refurbishing ground floor carpets and the electrical system, improving parking and enhancing the security system.

Maharaja Kharak Singh, born on February 22, 1801, was the second Maharaja of the Sikh Empire. He was the eldest son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, founder of the Sikh Empire, and his consort, Maharani Datar Kaur. He succeeded his father on June 27, 1839, and reigned until his dethronement and imprisonment on October 8, 1839, and on November 5, 1840, he passed away after he was poisoned. He was succeeded by his only son Nau Nihal Singh.

The influence of the Sikh’s embellishments could be seen in the Lahore Fort during their 50-year rule in Punjab (between 1799 and 1849) and among them, Kharak Singh’s Haveli found its place within this historical quadrangle. When the Fort was taken over by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, some Sikh structures were added to the Fort and this Haveli was one of those structures.

Originally designated as Kharak Singh’s residence, the Haveli underwent a transformation during the British Raj, evolving into the distinguished Commander’s Quarters. At the same time, the ground floor assumed the dual role of a godown and servant quarters.

The Haveli has numerous rooms and displays ancient fresco work on the walls and ceilings. The interior architecture follows the distinctive Sikh style, characterised by elegant arches. Not too long ago, the first floor of the Haveli served as the archaeology department’s office while the ground floor housed the archaeology library.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023