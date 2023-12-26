BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-26

Demand for cakes soars as Christians celebrate Christmas

APP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

ISLAMABAD: As the Christian community across Pakistan was celebrating their grand festival of Christmas on Sunday, the bakeries have designed and displayed a variety of ‘cakes’ decorated with images of Santa

Clause, a Christmas tree, and other related themes to attract buyers with high demand.

A huge crowd was witnessed at the sweet shops and bakeries to place orders for the customized cakes and sweets, according to a report aired by a private news channel.

“This Christmas season, people are mostly placing huge orders to send gifts as well to celebrate the occasion with zeal and enthusiasm,” said a citizen.

Various cakes, cupcakes, and other delights decorated with Santa, a Christmas tree, and other Christmas themes are the favourite choice of the people, especially children and we have displayed special designs which are highly appreciated by customers, said a famous bakery.

A buyer commented there was no Christmas without cakes and sweets, “For me, Christmas celebrations are synonymous with cakes and sweets.

“I am not only booking cakes for my family but also my friends and relatives, as this is our tradition to gift cakes and sweets while visiting each other on Christmas,” he added.

Different brands and eateries are offering good discounts for a variety of cakes on the occasion of Christmas to attract more customers, said another buyer.

The majority of government and private organizations are organizing ‘Christmas cake-cutting ceremonies’ where huge orders were placed to hold special functions said a worker in the bakery, adding, however, the demand of cake is in high demand.

A local bakery worker said the festival attracts a large number of customers who bought sweets and cakes to take as a gift for their family and friends.

Christmas Christian community Christmas tree

Comments

1000 characters

Demand for cakes soars as Christians celebrate Christmas

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories