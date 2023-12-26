BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-26

PM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday

APP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday paid special tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 147th birthday.

“Today, we celebrate the 147th birthday of our great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“His vision and unwavering commitment have been the guiding light for our nation. Let’s honor his legacy by upholding unity, faith, and discipline!,” the prime minister remarked.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Prime Minister Office Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

PM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories