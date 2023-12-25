Baloch protesters being released: police

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Sunday said they are releasing the Baloch protestors, who were arrested during demonstration in the federal capital against the “enforced disappearances” of their loved ones, following an approval of the bail.

In a statement issued on Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, the Islamabad police said that the protesters had demanded the release of their detained companions during a meeting with a cabinet committee formed by the prime minister.

“Keeping in view the legal requirements, the bail of the arrested protesters has been approved. The detained protesters are being released,” it said, adding that the relatives of the detainees should contact them for information and assistance so that legal assistance can be provided.

The development came after the protestors, who travelled to the capital city holding a long march from Turbat, gave the authorities a three-day ultimatum for the release of all the participants of the protest in Islamabad apprehended late on Wednesday night.

The capital territory police, on Wednesday night, used “excessive force” and rounded up all the Baloch protestors, who converged in the capital to stage a protest against “enforced disappearances”. The long march led by Baloch women had started their journey from Balochistan on December 6.

They also called for the dismissal of all cases registered against the detained protestors.

Earlier, the Islamabad police said that the court had issued the orders to release 163 protesters after approving their bail.

