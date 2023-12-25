Baloch protesters’ demands unconstitutional: Achakzai

QUETTA: Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai Sunday termed the demands tabled by the Baloch marchers ‘unconstitutional’ and also rejected any kind of torture on women or use of water cannon in Islamabad.

While addressing a press conference, Jan Achakzai claimed that women were neither tortured in Islamabad nor anyone targeted with water cannon. He said that Baloch marchers tabled unconstitutional demands.

He said that the state could not unarm its institutions to leave the terrorists freehanded. He claimed that some elements were attempting to create chaos ahead of the general elections.

The caretaker information minister said that the surrender of disgruntled Baloch leaders shocked India. He added that every Baloch is loyal to Pakistan like a Punjabi, Pathan and Sindhi. He vowed to make Balochistan a peaceful place.

He alleged that a small group of people marched towards Islamabad from Turbat with an agenda. He added that the marchers were demanding to free terrorists.

Achakzai said that hundreds of non-Balochs were brutally killed in Balochistan but no commission was formed to hold a thorough investigation. He added mostly missing persons were BLA members, who were residing in India or hiding in the mountains.

Yesterday, the government committee formed by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, held talks with the Baloch protesters in Islamabad tonight, the state news agency reported.

The Committee members include Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad. Governor Balochistan Malki Wali Kakar was also part of the talks.

The meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere, and fostered open dialogue between both the parties, aiming for a harmonious resolution to the concerns raised by the Balochistan protesters.

During the meeting, an understanding was reached to continue the ongoing negotiations tomorrow, demonstrating a shared commitment from both sides to work towards a mutually beneficial outcome.