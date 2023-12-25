Budgeting processes: policymakers urged to give weight to public opinion

CHITRAL: Young Star Development Organization (YSDO) held an awareness seminar in Drosh town of Lower Chitral in collaboration with CPDI and CNBA on Sunday.

Councillor Zahir Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Program Manager Abdul Qadir, highlighting the aims and objectives of this seminar, said that it is very important to involve the public and take their opinions in the budgeting process. He said that the main purpose of this seminar is to create awareness among the people and to urge the government institutions to ensure the participation and opinion of the people in the budgeting process because the budget is prepared for the people, therefore, the participation of the people and their involvement is must in it.

Project Manager Inamullah said that it is very important to take the opinions of the people and involve them in the budget making. He said that salaries of government officials and for all development and non-development works, the budget is made from the fund obtained from the taxes of the people, but unfortunately, the opinions of the people are not taking in it. He said that money is allocated in the budget for many purposes which are not for the benefit of the people or the people have no interest in it but it is forced on public without their willing. He said that the main purpose of this seminar and awareness workshop is to put pressure on the relevant institutions of the government to include public opinion in the budgeting process.

Chairman YSDO Asfandiar Khan said that the situation of budget transparency in Pakistan is a very burning issue. He said that unless public opinion is not included in the budgeting process, the finger will be raised on its transparency and people will never be satisfied with the budgeting process.

United Nations (UN) official Kamal Abdul Jameel also spoke about the budgeting process in this seminar. He said that the purpose and goal of the United Nations is also to raise voice for the rights of people around the world and provide them with facilities.

Chief guest Zahir Khan while appreciating the services of YSDO said that it is the only organization which has been working in different sectors in both the districts of Lower and Upper Chitral for a long time.