BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-25

Budgeting processes: policymakers urged to give weight to public opinion

PPI Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

CHITRAL: Young Star Development Organization (YSDO) held an awareness seminar in Drosh town of Lower Chitral in collaboration with CPDI and CNBA on Sunday.

Councillor Zahir Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Program Manager Abdul Qadir, highlighting the aims and objectives of this seminar, said that it is very important to involve the public and take their opinions in the budgeting process. He said that the main purpose of this seminar is to create awareness among the people and to urge the government institutions to ensure the participation and opinion of the people in the budgeting process because the budget is prepared for the people, therefore, the participation of the people and their involvement is must in it.

Project Manager Inamullah said that it is very important to take the opinions of the people and involve them in the budget making. He said that salaries of government officials and for all development and non-development works, the budget is made from the fund obtained from the taxes of the people, but unfortunately, the opinions of the people are not taking in it. He said that money is allocated in the budget for many purposes which are not for the benefit of the people or the people have no interest in it but it is forced on public without their willing. He said that the main purpose of this seminar and awareness workshop is to put pressure on the relevant institutions of the government to include public opinion in the budgeting process.

Chairman YSDO Asfandiar Khan said that the situation of budget transparency in Pakistan is a very burning issue. He said that unless public opinion is not included in the budgeting process, the finger will be raised on its transparency and people will never be satisfied with the budgeting process.

United Nations (UN) official Kamal Abdul Jameel also spoke about the budgeting process in this seminar. He said that the purpose and goal of the United Nations is also to raise voice for the rights of people around the world and provide them with facilities.

Chief guest Zahir Khan while appreciating the services of YSDO said that it is the only organization which has been working in different sectors in both the districts of Lower and Upper Chitral for a long time.

CPDI YSDO CNBA Budgeting processes

Comments

1000 characters

Budgeting processes: policymakers urged to give weight to public opinion

‘Legal advisers in field formations’: FBR yet to implement President’s order

‘Hurdles’ to electoral process: Complaints to be probed: PM

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

ECP removes Imran’s name from the list of party heads

Mega Karachi water supply project: Wapda chief reviews construction progress

166 killed in 24 hours in Gaza

147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

Govt establishes help centre

Baloch protesters being released: police

Read more stories