Pakistan

Pakistan condemns custodial killing of 3 Kashmiris in IIOJK

APP Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 09:48pm

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the barbaric custodial killing of three Kashmiri civilians in Baffliaz, Poonch district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), APP reported.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said the slain civilians were tortured to death at a camp of the Indian occupation Army.

A purported video clip of the Indian personnel stripping three men and sprinkling chilli powder on them is viral on social media. She said the incident, once again, exposes India’s relentless state of terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The perpetrators of these custodial killings must be held accountable. India’s brutal occupation is the root cause of all major issues in IIOJK. The Kashmiri people must realize their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, she added.

Foreign Office Indian army custody 3 Kashmiri civilians killed

