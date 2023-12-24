BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
SHC nominates six judges for election appellate tribunals

INP Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

KARACHI: Sindh High Court has constituted tribunals to hear appeals of election candidates against returning officers decisions on Saturday.

The high court has nominated six judges for appellate tribunals. The court announced that Justice Arshad Hussain, Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio and Justice Adnan Karim will hear appeals in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Justice Irshad Ali and Justice Zulfiqar Sanghi will hear appeals in Sukkur, while Justice Saleem Jessar will preside over the tribunal in Larkana to hear appeals about the ROs decisions on nomination papers of election candidates.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday revised the nomination papers schedule for the general elections to be held on February 08, 2024.

The election body extended the date of submission of nomination papers by two days and announced that the nomination papers can be submitted up to December 24.

Following the nomination paper submission, the preliminary list of the candidates will be published on December 24.

The returning officers will scrutinize the candidates’ nomination papers from December 25 till December 30.

The polling will be held on February 08, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wrote a letter to the ECP requesting to extend the date of submitting nomination papers by two days.

Earlier, MQM Pakistan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam had also pleaded to the election commission to extend the date for submission of nomination papers.

ECP Sindh High Court PMLN MQM pakistan Jamiat Ulema e Islam General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

