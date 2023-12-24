Workshop on mental health held

FAISALABAD: A workshop on ‘Mental Health Awareness and Stress Management’ was arranged by Cadet College Faisalabad for its faculty and training staff. Mrs Anum Hameed, Ph.D. scholar was the source person.

The worthy guest speaker has an experience of counseling at Pakistan Military Academy under the supervision of Brigadier Dr. Shoaib Kiani (retd) SI (M), Ex Chief Psychologist Pakistan Army.

The participants of the workshop displayed a keen interest in stress management techniques. The worthy counselor also conducted counseling sessions with selected faculty members, training staff, and cadets.

At the concluding session of the workshop, Birg Dr. Abdul Hameed SI (M) Commandant Cadet College Faisalabad emphasized the faculty and training staff to use the stress management techniques for the well-being of the cadets.

