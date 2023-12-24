Governor attends ‘parents’ day’ at Cadet College

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday attended the 27th Annual Parents’ Day function at Cadet College Sanghar as Chief Guest.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem, Chairman Board of Governors, Commodore Zeeshan Ali, members of the Board of Governors, military officers, officers of district governments, dignitaries of the area and parents of cadets participated in large numbers.

Cadets saluted the Governor Sindh and presented him the guard of honour. Parade, PT show, gymnastics, tiger squad drill, tent pegging and horseshoe jumping were also performed by the cadets.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sindh said that quality education plays a fundamental and important role in the development of nations. He appreciated the efforts of the Cadet College Sanghar cadets for achieving excellent results in the Board of Education and praised the college administration for providing the best training facilities to the students.

He also appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in providing quality education in remote areas of Pakistan, especially the coastal belt and Sindh.

He distributed prizes to the cadets who performed best in curricular and co-curricular activities. The Sindh Governor also inaugurated the newly constructed Mehran Cadets Mess with the financial support of the Government of Sindh, which has a seating capacity of 1000 cadets and is equipped with the best facilities.