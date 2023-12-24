BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-12-24

Pakistan World Cup squad: Saad to lead Pakistan in ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket

Muhammad Saleem Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

LAHORE: Saad Baig will lead the 15-player Pakistan U-19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be played from 19 January to 11 February, 2024 in South Africa.

Among the squad are: Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan, both of whom had represented Pakistan in the previous edition of U19 World Cup held in West Indies in January-February 2022.

Chairman Junior Selection Committee Sohail Tanvir said: “I want to congratulate the 15 players who have made it into the squad for South Africa and I am confident that this well-balanced side has the capability and potential to perform well in the World Cup.”

He said, “While picking the team, we have considered the conditions in South Africa where the pitches are conducive to pace bowling and have aimed to cover all bases.”

The players named in the squad will assemble for a training camp, which will take place from 28th December 2023 to 6th January 2024 in Lahore.

Pakistan U-19 squad: Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.

Support staff – Shoaib Mohammad (Team Manager), Mohammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach), Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst) and Imran Ullah (Strength & Conditioning Coach).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mohammad Zeeshan ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Saad Baig Pakistan World Cup squad Ali Asfand

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan World Cup squad: Saad to lead Pakistan in ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Economy now showing signs of revival: Tanveer

Projects, salaries: MoF denies delay in fund release

Calendar year 2023: Posting hefty gains of 53pc, PSX outperforms major asset classes

FBR issues procedure for vendors, others to obtain licences for online businesses

Baloch sit-in outside NPC continues

Read more stories