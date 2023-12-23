At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At least five labourers were killed after unidentified assailants attacked an under-construction police station in a remote area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the firing took place late Thursday night at the police station which also injured one of the labourers working at the station. The bodies and the wounded worker have been moved to a district hospital in Wana, the police added.

PM, CM and Governor condemn incident: Six labourers from Punjab shot dead, two injured in Turbat

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah said that complete details will be provided after investigating the incident. He added that no details about the firing incident can be shared at the initial level.