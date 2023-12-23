BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
PML(N)-IPP seat adjustment plan hangs in the balance

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: The possibility of alliance or seat adjustment between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) for the February 8, elections hangs in balance, as both parties remain unable to reach an agreement.

The IPP has sought seat adjustments based on the 10 NA and 24 PA seats, but the PML-N has not yet accepted the proposal.

The sources claimed that the PML-N has sent a message to IPP to revise the lists and assured that it would accommodate the IPP leadership. However, the final decision could not be taken yet as Nawaz Sharif, the supremo of PML-N, has not met with the IPP leadership.

The sources from IPP said that if there is seat adjustment, it would be done on all seats and not selected seats.

The sources in the PML-N said that the party cannot ignore it’s die-hard workers just for the sake of seat adjustment with the IPP.

