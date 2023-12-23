Gold prices surge

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday regained a huge momentum on the local market but silver stood unchanged, trades said.

Gold prices surged by Rs1800 to Rs219800 per tola and Rs1543 to Rs188443 per 10 grams.

International gold prices stood for $2074 per ounce, which is further added with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Ra2771.94 per 10 grams. Global market traded silver for $24.53 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023