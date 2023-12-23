BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Anti-power theft drive continues: KE

Published 23 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: The use of kundas not only bypasses safety protocols for infrastructure installed by utilities, it also impairs the provision of uninterrupted electric power to a particular region.

In this respect, KE teams took action against such kundas in a recent illegal connection (kunda) removal drive in North Karachi Industrial Area primarily near unplanned settlements.

Such operations are conducted on a frequent basis in order to improve the quality, efficiency and safety of power supply in regions where power theft is detected.

In this operation approximately 400kg of kunda wire were removed in this illegal activity.

KE constantly communicates to its customers, communities and area representatives about the hazards of using kundas which presents a grave risk and cause for fatality. At the same time, the company encourages them to apply for new connections or regularize themselves through the installation of meters through proper channels and ensure the safety of their loved ones and community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

