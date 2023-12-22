BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: High prices drain demand in India, China sees rising premiums

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 04:57pm

Physical gold demand in India fell sharply due to high domestic prices, forcing dealers to quote steeper discounts this week, with other Asian hubs seeing muted bids, barring China, which witnessed rising premiums.

“This is traditionally a lean demand season. Except for a few southern states, demand remains weak across the country. This year, price volatility is further dampening the demand,” said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

Gold was trading at around 62,800 rupees ($755.45) per 10 grams on Friday in India, near the record highs hit this month, dampening demand in the second biggest consumer of the precious metal.

Dealers were offering a discount of up to $16 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, versus last week’s $14.

The sharp slowdown in retail demand is prompting jewellers to scale back purchases and wait for price stabilization, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Asia gold: India discounts hit 7-month high as price surge dents demand

In China, premiums climbed to $34-$41 per ounce over global spot prices, up from $20-$40 premiums charged in the previous week.

“This uptick in demand was attributed to utilization of import quotas, with monetary policy providing a supportive backdrop,” said Bernard Sin, regional director of Greater China at MKS PAMP.

“We anticipate that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will reduce the issuance of import quotas in 2024,” Sin said, adding that China’s gold demand next year is likely to hinge on its policy decisions.

In Singapore, premiums of $1-$2.25 per ounce were quoted for the bullion. Dealers in Hong Kong charged $0.5-$2 per ounce premiums, narrowing the range from those quoted last week.

“Physical demand is a bit slow due to the high price and year end coming,” said Dick Poon, general manager at Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd.

In Japan, dealers sold gold at par to $1 premiums.

gold market gold price Asia Gold bullion Gold trade Asia Gold price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia gold: High prices drain demand in India, China sees rising premiums

KSE-100 down over 1,100 points as political temperature rises

Inter-bank: rupee records ninth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain around 1% as Red Sea tension persists

China earthquake death toll rises to 148

India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

Read more stories