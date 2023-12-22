BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
BIPL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.78%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.59%)
DGKC 76.48 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.37%)
FABL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
FCCL 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.18%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUBC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 38.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
OGDC 115.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.93%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
PIOC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
PPL 121.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.56%)
PRL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.02%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
SSGC 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.07%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.23%)
TRG 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.79%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.26%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,459 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.02%)
BR30 23,506 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.15%)
KSE100 62,639 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 20,868 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia’s ringgit, Taiwan’s dollar at multi-month peaks as rate-cut hope lingers

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 11:01am

The Malaysian ringgit and Taiwanese dollar touched multi-month highs on Friday, while most other regional currencies were set for weekly gains, as investors continued to bet on prospects of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next year.

The ringgit was up 0.5% at 0232 GMT, touching its highest level since mid-August. Taiwan’s dollar advanced 0.3% to touch its highest since July 27.

The Philippine peso also added 0.3% to touch a two-week peak, and was set for its best weekly gain since early November.

Most currencies in emerging Asia appreciated during the week, helped by ongoing risk-on sentiment after unusually dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week ignited hope of sizeable rate cuts in 2024.

Investor focus is now on the US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index for November, due later on Friday, for more clarity on the Fed’s rate-cut timing.

The Fed-fuelled “risk-on (sentiment) is prompting a softer US dollar, despite some pick-up in US Treasury yields,” Mizuho analysts said in a client note.

The Indonesian rupiah added 0.2%, recuperating from its slide on Wednesday, while stocks in Jakarta were up 0.4%.

Indonesia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.00% on Thursday after its last policy meeting for the year, echoing status-quo central bank decisions in the Philippines and Taiwan last week.

“For the time ‘higher for longer’ (US rates) remains, Bank Indonesia too would remain on hold, and the BI would eventually follow the Fed with a cut, once the Fed does so,” said economist Kunal Kundu at Societe Generale.

Asian currencies: Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit lead gains

Equities in Singapore surged 0.8% and are set to gain for a fourth consecutive day. Shares in South Korea and Philippines advanced 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.

However, stocks in Thailand fell 0.3%, declining for a fourth session.

Elevated oil prices brought about in part by attacks on Red Sea shipping continued to be a risk to market confidence in net-oil importers in emerging Asia such as Thailand, India and Indonesia.

Higher oil prices could induce inflationary pressure and adversely impact the fiscal health of these countries.

Next week, investors will be watching for the release of Singaporean inflation data, South Korean industrial output figures and Thai trade data.

Malaysian ringgit Taiwanese dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia’s ringgit, Taiwan’s dollar at multi-month peaks as rate-cut hope lingers

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Jul-Nov mobile phones imports up 112.2pc to $616.54m YoY

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Business of BoI allocated to Gohar

Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Read more stories