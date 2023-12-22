BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
BIPL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.78%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.63%)
DGKC 76.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.02%)
FABL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
FCCL 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.18%)
GGL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 115.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
PIOC 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
PPL 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.58%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.48%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.38%)
TRG 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.02%)
UNITY 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.47%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,458 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 23,501 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.17%)
KSE100 62,649 Decreased By -44.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 20,868 Decreased By -71 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street rebound; banks lead gains

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 09:43am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday, on course for a second weekly gain, tracking a rebound on Wall Street overnight after US data offered more evidence of a soft landing for the world’s largest economy.

The Nikkei added 0.22% to 33,212.35 as of 0216 GMT, setting it up for a 0.74% weekly advance. Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 162 rose, 57 declined and six were flat.

Bank stocks paced gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s industry sectors, adding 1.88%, recovering from the aftermath of the Bank of Japan’s decision on Tuesday to keep yield-suppressing stimulus in place and offering no hints on the timing of an exit.

The broader financials-heavy Topix gained 0.45%.

The Topix value share subindex added 0.56%, outpacing the growth share subindex’s 0.33% rise.

“Rather than focusing on the current situation, the focus in the US is on the outlook for a soft landing and a rate cut in the second half of next year, and that’s supporting equities,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“In Japan, hopes for spring wage negotations to bring salary increases that outpace inflation, and for a shift to - put simply - good inflation from bad inflation, is lifting the Nikkei.”

For the time being, the Nikkei is likely to range between the 25-day moving average at around 33,172 and the closing level of 25 days ago at 33,424, Kamitani said.

The index fell the most in two weeks on Thursday, snapping a two-day rally, following a sharp sell-off in US equities.

Japan’s Nikkei ends lower as investors await BOJ cue

Japan’s core consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in more than a year in a sign of easing cost-push pressures, data showed.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE deflator, is due later in the day.

Unlike much of the world, Japanese markets will be open on Monday.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street rebound; banks lead gains

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Jul-Nov mobile phones imports up 112.2pc to $616.54m YoY

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Business of BoI allocated to Gohar

Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Read more stories